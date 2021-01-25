MULTIMEDIA
Tribute to SAF44
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 25 2021 04:23 PM
PNP Chief Debold Sinas and NCRPO Chief Vicente Danao lead the wreath laying ceremony in honor of SAF 44 in Camp Bagong Diwa on Monday. Forty-four members of PNP’s elite force were killed during an encounter against MILF fighters in Tukanalipao, Mamasapano in an attempt to capture Malaysian jihadist Zulkifli Abdhir alias Marwan on January 25, 2015.
