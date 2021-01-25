MULTIMEDIA

'Barikada' commemorates 50th year of Diliman Commune

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers construct the art installation "Barikada," designed by multi-media artist Toym Imao, at the Oblation Plaza in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Monday, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Diliman Commune. The Diliman Commune was an uprising led by UP students, faculty, residents, and transport groups on February 1–9, 1971, fending off uniformed personnel from entering the campus during the Marcos administration, leading to Martial Law the following year.

