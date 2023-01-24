‘Union organizing not a crime’

MULTIMEDIA

Workers' groups assert right to organize

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of various labor groups at a protest in Makati on Tuesday assert their right to organize. The International Labor Organizations (ILO) sent a mission to the Philippines this week to investigate alleged labor rights violations in the country, including the supposed murder, abduction, and red-tagging of trade unionists.

