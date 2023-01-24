‘Union organizing not a crime’

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Workers' groups assert right to organize Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 24 2023 03:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of various labor groups at a protest in Makati on Tuesday assert their right to organize. The International Labor Organizations (ILO) sent a mission to the Philippines this week to investigate alleged labor rights violations in the country, including the supposed murder, abduction, and red-tagging of trade unionists. Read More: International Labor Organization ILO National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict NTF-ELCAC trade union workers’ rights /sports/01/24/23/pba-balanzas-two-way-play-just-what-converge-needs/news/01/24/23/metro-manila-may-implement-single-ticketing-system-in-q1-2023-mmda/entertainment/01/24/23/precious-paula-nicole-to-join-la-drag-convention/entertainment/01/24/23/idol-ph-winner-khimo-gumatay-gears-up-for-album/entertainment/01/24/23/lovely-abella-benj-manalo-expecting-first-child