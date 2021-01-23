MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Tramo, Pasay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Firefighters inspect razed houses at a residential area in Pasay City on Saturday. According to fire officials, the fire on Tramo Street in Barangay 46 reached the 4th alarm at 12:25 p.m. and was declared fire out around 1:28 p.m.