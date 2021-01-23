Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire hits Tramo, Pasay George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 23 2021 04:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Firefighters inspect razed houses at a residential area in Pasay City on Saturday. According to fire officials, the fire on Tramo Street in Barangay 46 reached the 4th alarm at 12:25 p.m. and was declared fire out around 1:28 p.m. Read More: fire fire aftermath firefighters multimedia multimedia photos /news/01/23/21/overkill-na-pagposas-pagsipa-sa-lalaki-sa-clearing-ops-iimbestigahan/news/01/23/21/duterte-ok-with-lgus-securing-own-covid-19-vaccines/life/01/23/21/how-are-they-going-to-drink-ellen-degeneres-confused-by-crazy-ad-of-ph-cola-brand/business/01/23/21/qc-crackdown-on-overpricing-tags-more-than-100-market-vendors/entertainment/01/23/21/why-joshua-garcia-chose-to-stay-with-abs-cbn