Rescue effort in flooded Naujan

MULTIMEDIA

Rescue effort in Pinagsabangan II, Naujan

Naujan MDRRMO

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Naujan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office assist a resident to safety as flood water rise in Pinagsabangan II (Curva), Naujan on Thursday. Heavy rains brought by the shear line affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon caused massive flooding in 9 barangays in Naujan, which include Andres Ylagan, Santiago, Pinagsabangan I, Pinagsabangan II, Motederazo, Buhangin, Nagiba I, Nagiba II, and Masagana.