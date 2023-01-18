Floods hit several barangays in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro

Several barangays in the town of Naujan in Oriental Mindoro are again flooded due to the overflowing Mag-Asawang Tubig River, one of the largest rivers in the province.

The flood has reached up to a meter high since Tuesday in 9 barangays, which include Andres Ylagan, Santiago, Pinagsabangan I, Pinagsabangan II, Motederazo, Buhangin, Nagiba I, Nagiba II, and Masagana, according to Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Head Joery Geroleo.

Crops are also dying because of continuous flooding.



Based on the report of the Naujan Municipal Agriculture Office from Dec. 19-29, 2022, the amount of flood damage in the rice sector was P25,480,483 while it was at P10,825, 736 in the rice and fishery sector from January 4 to 6, 2023.

Oriental Mindoro has been experiencing flooding since Christmas.

The local government and residents are appealing to the national government to provide a solution to their perennial problem due to the lack of protection dikes in the rivers.