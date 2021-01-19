Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Defend UP, Defend our sanctuary' Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 19 2021 03:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Students attend a protest against the termination of the UP-DND accord prohibiting police and military from entering UP campuses unless with prior notice, at the Quezon Hall in Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday. The Department of Defense, citing supposed security concerns, unilaterally abrogated the decades-long agreement, a move criticized by members of the UP community, and many officials and organizations as an assault to academic freedom and meant to silence government critics. EXPLAINER: What is the 1989 UP-DND accord on campus access of state forces? Robredo, lawmakers blast termination of UP-DND accord Read More: UP Diliman Department of National Defense SND Lorenzana student activism UP-DND accord multimedia multimedia photo /sports/01/19/21/training-of-athletes-for-sea-games-still-limited/video/news/01/19/21/govt-eyes-28-firms-for-storage-of-covid-19-vaccines/business/01/19/21/southeast-asias-grab-eyeing-us-ipo-this-year-sources-say/business/01/19/21/ilang-market-vendor-hirap-makabenta-dahil-sa-mga-serye-ng-taas-presyo/business/01/19/21/proposed-skyway-3-toll-may-cost-motorists-p274-end-to-end