'Defend UP, Defend our sanctuary'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Students attend a protest against the termination of the UP-DND accord prohibiting police and military from entering UP campuses unless with prior notice, at the Quezon Hall in Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday. The Department of Defense, citing supposed security concerns, unilaterally abrogated the decades-long agreement, a move criticized by members of the UP community, and many officials and organizations as an assault to academic freedom and meant to silence government critics.