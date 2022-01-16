Feast of the Sto. Niño amid COVID-19

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sto. Niño de Tondo masses suspended amid rising COVID-19 cases Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 16 2022 04:31 PM | Updated as of Jan 16 2022 06:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A priest celebrates Mass, which is being streamed online following the suspension of the celebration of the Feast of Sto. Niño in Tondo, Manila on Sunday. The Sto. Niño de Tondo church was closed for physical Masses due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Read More: Sto Nino de Tondo Feast of Sto Nino Tondo Manila COVID198 Alert Level 3 /entertainment/01/16/22/mccoy-asks-elisse-naging-rebound-ba-ako-noong-pbb/overseas/01/16/22/nkorea-china-trade-by-rail-seen-resuming-on-monday/sports/01/16/22/disappointed-djokovic-says-he-will-leave-australia/business/01/16/22/ilang-tanggapan-nagluwag-ng-proseso-sa-mga-dokumento/news/01/16/22/barangay-health-officials-sapul-ng-covid-19-surge