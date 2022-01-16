Home  >  News

Sto. Niño de Tondo masses suspended amid rising COVID-19 cases

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2022 04:31 PM | Updated as of Jan 16 2022 06:05 PM

Feast of the Sto. Niño amid COVID-19

A priest celebrates Mass, which is being streamed online following the suspension of the celebration of the Feast of Sto. Niño in Tondo, Manila on Sunday. The Sto. Niño de Tondo church was closed for physical Masses due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

