2 men killed in shooting incident in Manila Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2021 01:22 PM | Updated as of Jan 14 2021 01:54 PM Members of the Philippine National Police investigate a crime scene after 2 men were shot onboard a jeepney along Quezon Boulevard in Barangay 310, Quiapo, Manila City on Thursday. According to initial report, the victims were shot by riding-in-tandem gunmen after boarding the jeepney, hours after their release from jail. Duterte eyes training more cops to go after motorcycle-riding criminals