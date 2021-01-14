MULTIMEDIA

2 men killed in shooting incident in Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police investigate a crime scene after 2 men were shot onboard a jeepney along Quezon Boulevard in Barangay 310, Quiapo, Manila City on Thursday. According to initial report, the victims were shot by riding-in-tandem gunmen after boarding the jeepney, hours after their release from jail.