DTI monitors rising prices at public markets
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 13 2023 01:05 PM

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual (right) is joined by Senator Mark Villar in a visit to the Guadalupe Public Market in Makati City on Friday to monitor the prices of goods. The DTI is monitoring the market because of the reported rise in prices, particularly in onions and eggs. Consumers face a rise in the price of eggs because of short supply.

Read More:
DTI
Department of Trade and Industry
pascual
villar
guadalupe
public markets
consumers
prices