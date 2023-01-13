Home  >  News

DTI monitors rising prices at public markets

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2023 01:05 PM

Rising prices at public markets

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual (right) is joined by Senator Mark Villar in a visit to the Guadalupe Public Market in Makati City on Friday to monitor the prices of goods. The DTI is monitoring the market because of the reported rise in prices, particularly in onions and eggs. Consumers face a rise in the price of eggs because of short supply. 

