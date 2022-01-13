Screening residents in Barangay 183, Pasay

MULTIMEDIA

Barangay 183 in Pasay on granular lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Barangay volunteers screen people entering Barangay 183 in Pasay City Thursday. Several areas of the community have been placed on granular lockdown as the barangay records 427 COVID-19 cases on January 12, 2022.