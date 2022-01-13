Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Barangay 183 in Pasay on granular lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2022 01:29 PM

Screening residents in Barangay 183, Pasay

Barangay volunteers screen people entering Barangay 183 in Pasay City Thursday. Several areas of the community have been placed on granular lockdown as the barangay records 427 COVID-19 cases on January 12, 2022. 

Read More:  COVID19   Pasay City   vaccination card   granular lockdown  