Screening residents in Barangay 183, Pasay

Barangay 183 in Pasay on granular lockdown
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 13 2022 01:29 PM

Barangay volunteers screen people entering Barangay 183 in Pasay City Thursday. Several areas of the community have been placed on granular lockdown as the barangay records 427 COVID-19 cases on January 12, 2022.