Relief goods for flood-inundated Catubig residents

Photo courtesy of Catubig Rescue Team

Posted at Jan 12 2023 08:38 PM

Flooding in Northern Samar town

Local government workers give out relief goods to residents of Catubig, Northern Samar on Thursday after heavy rains hit the region and cause floods as a low-pressure area and shear line affect parts of the Visayas and Mindanao. Some 4,561 families from various towns in the province are staying in evacuation centers while authorities report two deaths due to the downpour. 

