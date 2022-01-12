San Juan De Dios Hospital at full capacity for COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA
San Juan De Dios Hospital at full capacity for COVID as PH logs more than 32,000 cases
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 12 2022 05:24 PM
Health workers spend time outside the emergency room of San Juan De Dios Hospital in Pasay City, which, according to a notice, is already at full capacity for COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday. The Philippines on the same day logged its second-highest ever number of COVID-19 cases at 32,246 even as 11 laboratories, which contribute an average of 4.5 percent positive cases, were unable to submit data, according to the Department of Health.
