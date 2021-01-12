MULTIMEDIA

Massive flooding in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

A man moves his belongings to the second floor of his home as days of incessant rains brought by the tail end of a frontal system and the intertropical convergence zone cause massive flooding in Jipapad, Eastern Samar on Tuesday. Rains and floods forced hundreds of residents to evacuate while other municipalities in the area reported serious flooding and landslides especially those in upstream barangays.