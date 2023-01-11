Home  >  News

Haggling habal-habal

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2023 09:49 PM

A motorcycle taxi rider negotiates with a potential customer during rush hour near the LRT Monumento station in Caloocan City on Wednesday. Many commuters often opt to ride unregistered motorcycle taxi riders colloquially called habal-habal to save themselves from long lines and heavy traffic. 

