MULTIMEDIA

Haggling habal-habal

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2023 09:49 PM

A motorcycle taxi rider negotiates with a potential customer during rush hour near the LRT Monumento station in Caloocan City on Wednesday. Many commuters often opt to ride unregistered motorcycle taxi riders colloquially called habal-habal to save themselves from long lines and heavy traffic.

Mga habal-habal nagkalat sa Caloocan City; MMDA nanawagang iwasan ang mga ito