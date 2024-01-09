MULTIMEDIA
Unseen but present, moisture covers the Black Nazarene enclosure
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 09 2024 10:40 AM | Updated as of Jan 09 2024 10:41 AM
Moisture is seen trapped inside the glass enclosure of the Black Nazarene as it navigates through Ayala Bridge towards Palanca Street in Quiapo, Manila, on Tuesday. Thousands of devotees had to content themselves with touching the rope that pulls the carriage of the Black Nazarene, as climbing was prohibited, a practice many devotees attribute to numerous miracles.
