Unseen but present, moisture covers the Black Nazarene enclosure

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Moisture is seen trapped inside the glass enclosure of the Black Nazarene as it navigates through Ayala Bridge towards Palanca Street in Quiapo, Manila, on Tuesday. Thousands of devotees had to content themselves with touching the rope that pulls the carriage of the Black Nazarene, as climbing was prohibited, a practice many devotees attribute to numerous miracles.

