Home > News MULTIMEDIA Securing the Feast of the Black Nazarene George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2021 08:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Police officers secure the area along Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo Manila on the Feast of the Black Nazarene Saturday. The Manila Police District and National Capital Region Police Office deployed around 6,000 police officers and 1,000 force multipliers to secure the area and ensure that minimum health protocols are observed during the commemoration of the feast amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. ALAMIN: Mga puwede, bawal gawin sa 'pandemic Traslacion' Read More: Traslacion 2021 Quiapo Church Black Nazarene pagtanaw pagpupugay COVID-19 pandemic physical distancing PNP police officers security multimedia multimedia photo /overseas/01/09/21/twitter-permanently-suspends-trump-citing-risk-of-more-violence/video/news/01/09/21/throwback-anak-soco/entertainment/01/09/21/netflix-review-sharkboy-and-lavagirl-sequel-is-fun-if-predictable-childrens-fare/news/01/09/21/new-normal-na-traslacion-nagsimula-na/overseas/01/09/21/6-dead-nearly-50000-evacuated-in-malaysia-floods