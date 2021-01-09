MULTIMEDIA

Securing the Feast of the Black Nazarene

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Police officers secure the area along Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo Manila on the Feast of the Black Nazarene Saturday. The Manila Police District and National Capital Region Police Office deployed around 6,000 police officers and 1,000 force multipliers to secure the area and ensure that minimum health protocols are observed during the commemoration of the feast amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.