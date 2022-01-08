Starmall blaze

MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Starmall Alabang, reaches task Force Alpha

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Firefighters respond to an ongoing fire that hit Starmall Alabang in Muntinlupa City on Saturday. The fire, which was first reported at 3:40 a.m., reached Task Force Alpha at 7:46 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).