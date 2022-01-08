Starmall blaze

MULTIMEDIA
Fire hits Starmall Alabang, reaches task Force Alpha
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 08 2022 01:25 PM
Firefighters respond to an ongoing fire that hit Starmall Alabang in Muntinlupa City on Saturday. The fire, which was first reported at 3:40 a.m., reached Task Force Alpha at 7:46 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).
- /video/news/01/08/22/vaccination-key-to-ending-pandemic-expert-reiterates
- /sports/01/08/22/nba-nuggets-cruise-past-sliding-kings
- /sports/01/08/22/nba-giannis-antetokounmpo-leads-bucks-past-nets
- /news/01/08/22/lrta-sets-repairs-for-defective-lrt-2-elevators-escalators
- /news/01/08/22/nba-bulls-winning-streak-hits-9-with-win-over-wizards