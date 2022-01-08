Damaged Sto. Nino Shrine in Mahayahay Mangrove Park

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Odette damages Sto. Nino Shrine in Mahayahay Mangrove Park

Photo courtesy of Gevic Epiz

Photo shows the Sto. Niño Shrine at the Mahayahay Mangrove Park in Barangay Mahayahay, Maasin City, Southern Leyte, which was damaged by Typhoon Odette last December 16, 2021. Filipino Catholics will celebrate the Feast of the Sto Niño (Holy Child Jesus) on January 15, 2022.

