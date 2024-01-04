MULTIMEDIA

Garbage problem in Quezon City

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Students on the way to school avoid a dump of uncollected garbage lying along a street in Bgy. Santol, Quezon City on Thursday. Some garbage remained uncollected since the holidays and piled up in several areas in Quezon City due to a labor issue with the collection agency.