Heavy rains, flooding in Eastern Visayas

MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rainfall, flooding in Eastern Visayas

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 04 2023 06:02 PM

Residents wade through floods spawned by heavy rains in Barangay Siha, Borongan City in Eastern Samar on Wednesday afternoon.

The state weather forecaster said a low pressure area would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Caraga.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will hit Mimaropa, Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

#WalangPasok: Enero 4, Miyerkules, dahil sa low pressure area

Death toll due to flooding on Christmas day rises to 52: NDRRMC