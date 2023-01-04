MANILA — The number of people who died due to the flooding on Christmas day rose to 52, the state disaster response agency said Wednesday.

In its latest situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said deaths have been recorded in the following areas:

26 - Northern Mindanao

9 - Bicol Region

5 - Eastern Visayas

4 - Zamboanga Peninsula

4 - Davao Region

3 - Caraga Regon

1 - Mimaropa

Meanwhile, 18 people remain missing and 16 were reportedly injured.

Three areas in Western Visayas are still experiencing floods, said Diego Agustin Mariano, the Office of Civil Defense's joint information head.

"Ang pinakanaapektuhan sa lahat ng mga rehiyon ay Caraga, [Northern Mindanao], at ang [Eastern Visayas]. Ito ang may malalaking populasyon na naapektuhan," Mariano said during a televised briefing.

The NDRRMC said that the shear line flooding affected some 163,000 families or over 640,000 individuals.

Some P48 million worth of assistance have been distributed to the affected population. Family food packs worth around P10 million have also been provided.

AGRI LOSSES

The Department of Agriculture said the shear line flooding caused some P315.3 million losses in their sector, with the volume of production loss pegged at 3,049 metric tons (MT), affecting 15,566 hectares of agricultural areas.

Affected areas include the Mimaropa, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga regions, based on their separate report.

"Affected commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, livestock and poultry. These values are subject to validation," said the DA.

Nearly 11,000 farmers and fisherfolk were affected by the bad weather. The DA has prepositioned seeds and loans for these individuals.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.