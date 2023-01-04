Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Flooding in Palawan due to LPA

Photo courtesy of Pedrography

Posted at Jan 04 2023 06:21 PM

Flooding in Palawan

Residents wade through the flood in Brooke's Point, Sofronio, Palawan on Jan. 4, 2022. State weather bureau PAGASA warned of floods due to a low pressure area spotted 405 kilometers southwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan at 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

