Flooding in Palawan due to LPA
Photo courtesy of Pedrography
Posted at Jan 04 2023 06:21 PM
Residents wade through the flood in Brooke's Point, Sofronio, Palawan on Jan. 4, 2022. State weather bureau PAGASA warned of floods due to a low pressure area spotted 405 kilometers southwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
