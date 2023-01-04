MULTIMEDIA

Flooding in Palawan due to LPA

Photo courtesy of Pedrography

Residents wade through the flood in Brooke's Point, Sofronio, Palawan on Jan. 4, 2022. State weather bureau PAGASA warned of floods due to a low pressure area spotted 405 kilometers southwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan at 3 p.m. Wednesday.