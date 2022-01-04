Home > News MULTIMEDIA People queue for COVID-19 testing at Rizal Memorial Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2022 01:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker assists a hospital patient with her dextrose as she lines up with other people for swab test at a COVID-19 testing facility at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila Monday. The government raised the alert level to 3 in response to the sharp increase in the number of cases amid the threat of the Omicron variant. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 swab test Rizal Memorial Coliseum testing facility Alert Level 3 Omicron /business/01/04/22/mactan-cebu-airport-sees-easier-travel-for-europeans/sports/01/04/22/mma-robin-catalan-seeks-win-after-lengthy-rest/entertainment/01/04/22/how-adrian-lindayag-reacted-to-marry-me-marry-you-coming-out-scene/sports/01/04/22/cayetano-calls-juico-vindictive-on-obiena-case/news/01/04/22/batanes-may-covid-19-case-muli