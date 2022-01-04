Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

People queue for COVID-19 testing at Rizal Memorial

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2022 01:37 PM

People queue for COVID-19 testing

A health worker assists a hospital patient with her dextrose as she lines up with other people for swab test at a COVID-19 testing facility at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila Monday. The government raised the alert level to 3 in response to the sharp increase in the number of cases amid the threat of the Omicron variant. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   swab test   Rizal Memorial Coliseum   testing facility   Alert Level 3   Omicron  