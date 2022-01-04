MULTIMEDIA

People queue for COVID-19 testing at Rizal Memorial

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A health worker assists a hospital patient with her dextrose as she lines up with other people for swab test at a COVID-19 testing facility at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila Monday. The government raised the alert level to 3 in response to the sharp increase in the number of cases amid the threat of the Omicron variant.