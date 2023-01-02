Home  >  News

Long lines as flights resume at NAIA

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2023 03:24 PM

People fall in line at the check-in counters of NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ (CAAP) Air Traffic Management Center experienced technical problems which caused the cancellation of hundreds of flights on New Year’s Day affecting 65,000 passengers.

