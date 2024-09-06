'Hindi namin alam na nagpapa-cute siya': Abalos explains photo with Alice Guo | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Hindi namin alam na nagpapa-cute siya': Abalos explains photo with Alice Guo

'Hindi namin alam na nagpapa-cute siya': Abalos explains photo with Alice Guo

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
alice guo
|
benhur abalos
|
pnp
|
dilg
|
jakarta
|
selfie
|
pogo
|
indonesia
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.