Ombudsman suspends ERC chief Dimalanta | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Ombudsman suspends ERC chief Dimalanta

Ombudsman suspends ERC chief Dimalanta

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 05, 2024 04:49 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Ombudsman
|
ERC
|
Dimalanta
|
Energy Regulatory Commission
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.