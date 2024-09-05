Ombudsman suspends ERC chief Dimalanta | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ombudsman suspends ERC chief Dimalanta
Ombudsman suspends ERC chief Dimalanta
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 05, 2024 03:50 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 05, 2024 04:49 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Ombudsman
|
ERC
|
Dimalanta
|
Energy Regulatory Commission
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.