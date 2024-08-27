ERC urged to scrutinize power rate hike for October | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
ERC urged to scrutinize power rate hike for October
ERC urged to scrutinize power rate hike for October
Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 27, 2024 04:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Meralco
|
staggered increase
|
presyo ng kuryente
|
electricity
|
power
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.