'Alarming and unexpected': Chinese missile ship chases civilian vessel in West PH Sea | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Alarming and unexpected': Chinese missile ship chases civilian vessel in West PH Sea
'Alarming and unexpected': Chinese missile ship chases civilian vessel in West PH Sea
Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 30, 2024 01:26 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 30, 2024 01:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
West Philippine Sea
|
BFAR
|
BRP Datu Romapenet
|
Chinese missile ship
|
China Type 22 missile boat
|
China
|
Beijing
|
South China Sea
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.