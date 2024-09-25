AFP chief wants US missiles in Philippines ‘forever’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

AFP chief wants US missiles in Philippines ‘forever’

AFP chief wants US missiles in Philippines ‘forever’

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Typhon
|
missile
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
Romeo Brawner
|
defense
|
military
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.