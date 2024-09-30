China-funded Samal-Davao bridge risks environment, may have bypassed approval: critics | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
China-funded Samal-Davao bridge risks environment, may have bypassed approval: critics
China-funded Samal-Davao bridge risks environment, may have bypassed approval: critics
Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 30, 2024 06:53 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 30, 2024 08:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
samal
|
davao
|
bridge
|
construction
|
environment
|
duterte
|
china
|
protected area
|
coral reef
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.