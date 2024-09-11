PHOTO: DENR urged to cancel mining and quarrying permits in Rizal | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: DENR urged to cancel mining and quarrying permits in Rizal

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Flood survivors, fisherfolk, and environmental groups march to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City on September 11, 2024, to demand the cancellation of mining and quarrying permits in Rizal province. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
