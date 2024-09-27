P300K as reward: Cop details alleged order to kill PCSO official in July 2020 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
P300K as reward: Cop details alleged order to kill PCSO official in July 2020
P300K as reward: Cop details alleged order to kill PCSO official in July 2020
Jose Miguel Dumaual, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 27, 2024 03:33 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 27, 2024 04:41 PM PHT
Read More:
Santi Mendoza
|
Wesley Barayuga
|
Royina Garma
|
Edilberto Leonardo
|
House of Representatives
|
extrajudicial killings
|
war on drugs
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.