Escudero: No need to discipline Zubiri, Cayetano over verbal tussle | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Escudero: No need to discipline Zubiri, Cayetano over verbal tussle
Escudero: No need to discipline Zubiri, Cayetano over verbal tussle
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 01:44 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
Escudero
|
Zubiri
|
Cayetano
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.