Tony Yang admits having fraudulent PH birth certificate 'obtained by grandpa' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Tony Yang admits having fraudulent PH birth certificate 'obtained by grandpa'
Tony Yang admits having fraudulent PH birth certificate 'obtained by grandpa'
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 24, 2024 01:33 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 24, 2024 03:01 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
Tony Yang
|
POGO
|
Antonio Lim
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.