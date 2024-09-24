Tony Yang admits having fraudulent PH birth certificate 'obtained by grandpa' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Tony Yang admits having fraudulent PH birth certificate 'obtained by grandpa'

Tony Yang admits having fraudulent PH birth certificate 'obtained by grandpa'

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 24, 2024 03:01 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
Tony Yang
|
POGO
|
Antonio Lim
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.