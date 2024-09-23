House reschedules 2025 OVP budget deliberations after Duterte no-show | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House reschedules 2025 OVP budget deliberations after Duterte no-show

House reschedules 2025 OVP budget deliberations after Duterte no-show

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
sara duterte
|
House of Representatives
|
Office of the Vice President
|
OVP
|
proposed 2025 budget
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.