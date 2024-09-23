Duterte expected to skip House plenary deliberations for OVP's 2025 budget | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Duterte expected to skip House plenary deliberations for OVP's 2025 budget
Duterte expected to skip House plenary deliberations for OVP's 2025 budget
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 23, 2024 01:24 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Sara Duterte
|
Office of the Vice President
|
House of Representatives
|
budget hearing
|
Zia Alonto Adiong
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.