Barbers denies claim of Roque's wife he's abusing authority | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Barbers denies claim of Roque's wife he's abusing authority

Barbers denies claim of Roque's wife he's abusing authority

Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Harry Roque
|
Maylah Roque
|
Robert Barbers
|
House Quad Comm
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.