Barbers denies claim of Roque's wife he's abusing authority | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Barbers denies claim of Roque's wife he's abusing authority
Barbers denies claim of Roque's wife he's abusing authority
Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 21, 2024 07:03 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Harry Roque
|
Maylah Roque
|
Robert Barbers
|
House Quad Comm
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.