VP Sara Duterte visits ex-VP Leni Robredo in Naga | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

VP Sara Duterte visits ex-VP Leni Robredo in Naga

VP Sara Duterte visits ex-VP Leni Robredo in Naga

Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 20, 2024 09:26 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Leni Robredo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.