DSWD: Food packs, augmentation funds in place for ‘Enteng’-affected areas | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DSWD: Food packs, augmentation funds in place for ‘Enteng’-affected areas

DSWD: Food packs, augmentation funds in place for ‘Enteng’-affected areas

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Department of Social Welfare and Development
|
DSWD
|
Tropical storm Enteng
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.