Senate eyes fewer holidays to make Filipino firms, workers more productive | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senate eyes fewer holidays to make Filipino firms, workers more productive

Senate eyes fewer holidays to make Filipino firms, workers more productive

Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Chiz Escudero
|
Holiday
|
Presidents’ Day
|
ABSNews
|
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.