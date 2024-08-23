Alice Guo may still be in Indonesia; sister faces deportation, misrepresentation cases: BI | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Alice Guo may still be in Indonesia; sister faces deportation, misrepresentation cases: BI

Alice Guo may still be in Indonesia; sister faces deportation, misrepresentation cases: BI

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 23, 2024 01:53 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Bureau of Immigration
|
Shiela Guo
|
Alice Guo
|
Cassandra Ong
|
Dana Sandoval
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.