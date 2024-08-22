Chinese warships shadowed BFAR vessels carrying media in West Philippine Sea | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Chinese warships shadowed BFAR vessels carrying media in West Philippine Sea
Chinese warships shadowed BFAR vessels carrying media in West Philippine Sea
Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 22, 2024 02:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Pag-asa island
|
West Philippine Sea
|
BRP Datu Romapenet
|
China
|
Beijing
|
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.