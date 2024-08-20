AFP: 129 Chinese ships monitored in West Philippine Sea in past week | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
AFP: 129 Chinese ships monitored in West Philippine Sea in past week
AFP: 129 Chinese ships monitored in West Philippine Sea in past week
Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 01:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
Philippine Navy
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Escoda Shoal
|
Sabina Shoal
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.