PCG invites China to 'negotiating table' after fresh tensions in WPS | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PCG invites China to 'negotiating table' after fresh tensions in WPS

PCG invites China to 'negotiating table' after fresh tensions in WPS

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 20, 2024 12:30 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Escoda Shoal
|
West Philippine Sea
|
South China Sea
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.