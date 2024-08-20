PCG invites China to 'negotiating table' after fresh tensions in WPS | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PCG invites China to 'negotiating table' after fresh tensions in WPS
PCG invites China to 'negotiating table' after fresh tensions in WPS
Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 10:49 AM PHT
|
Updated Aug 20, 2024 12:30 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Escoda Shoal
|
West Philippine Sea
|
South China Sea
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.