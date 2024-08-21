'Maganda ang hangarin ng libro': OVP defends VP Sara Duterte children's book | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Maganda ang hangarin ng libro': OVP defends VP Sara Duterte children's book

'Maganda ang hangarin ng libro': OVP defends VP Sara Duterte children's book

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 21, 2024 10:17 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
sara duterte
|
sara duterte book
|
vice president
|
ovp
|
france castro
|
risa hontiveros
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.