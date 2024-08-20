'I don't appreciate the attitude': Sara Duterte, Risa Hontiveros in heated exchange | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'I don't appreciate the attitude': Sara Duterte, Risa Hontiveros in heated exchange

'I don't appreciate the attitude': Sara Duterte, Risa Hontiveros in heated exchange

Jose Miguel Dumaual, Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 20, 2024 05:20 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Risa Hontiveros
|
Sara Duterte
|
OVP
|
Senate
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.