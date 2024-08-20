Public school teachers, other gov't employees to get P7,000 medical allowance in 2025 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Public school teachers, other gov't employees to get P7,000 medical allowance in 2025

Public school teachers, other gov't employees to get P7,000 medical allowance in 2025

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
DepEd
|
teachers
|
benefits
|
allowance
|
medical
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.