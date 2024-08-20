Fisherfolk leader to run for Senate under Makabayan slate | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Fisherfolk leader to run for Senate under Makabayan slate
Fisherfolk leader to run for Senate under Makabayan slate
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 11:49 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Pamalakaya
|
fisherfolk
|
Ronnel Arambulo
|
senate
|
senatorial candidate
|
2025 elections
|
Makabayan
|
Makabayan coalition
|
politics
|
ANC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.