PHOTO: Government urged to stop Philhealth fund transfers | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Government urged to stop Philhealth fund transfers

PHOTO: Government urged to stop Philhealth fund transfers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Members of various health worker associations stage a “White Collar Rally” at the Guazon Hall of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on August 19, 2024, urging the Department of Finance to halt the second tranche on August 21 and further transfers of PhilHealth funds to the National Treasury.
Read More:
White Collar Rally
|
health workers
|
Philhealth
|
Department of Finance
|
National Treasury
|
fund transfer
|
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.