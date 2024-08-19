PHOTO: Government urged to stop Philhealth fund transfers | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PHOTO: Government urged to stop Philhealth fund transfers
PHOTO: Government urged to stop Philhealth fund transfers
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 19, 2024 04:26 PM PHT
Read More:
White Collar Rally
|
health workers
|
Philhealth
|
Department of Finance
|
National Treasury
|
fund transfer
|
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.